MOSCOW, April 8 Russian Foreign Ministry on
Tuesday called on Kiev's authorities to stop massing military
forces it said were tasked with suppressing anti-government
protests in southeastern Ukraine.
"We call for an immediate halt to military preparations
which could lead to an outbreak of civil war," the ministry said
in a statement.
Pro-Russian protesters seized official buildings in the
eastern cities of Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk on Sunday night,
demanding that referendums be held on whether to join Russia
like the one that preceded Moscow's takeover of Crimea.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)