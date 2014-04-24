MOSCOW, April 24 Russia started military drills
near the Ukrainian border with on Thursday in response to
operations by Ukrainian forces against pro-Russian separatists
and NATO exercises in eastern Europe, Defence Minister Sergei
Shoigu was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.
"If this military machine is not stopped, it will lead to
greater numbers of dead and wounded. Planned exercises by NATO
forces in Poland and the Baltic countries do not foster
normalisation of the situation surrounding Ukraine, either,"
Shoigu was quoted as saying. "We are forced to react to such a
development of the situation."
