MOSCOW May 23 Russian Deputy Defence Minister Anatoly Antonov said on Friday that Moscow would pull back "100 percent" of its forces deployed to regions near its border with Ukraine "within a few days".

Asked whether Russia would comply with Western calls for a withdrawal of its troops near the Ukraine frontier, Antonov told Reuters: "They will see it - 100 percent ... We will leave less than nothing behind." (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel/Mark Heinrich)