MOSCOW Jan 13 Russia plans to strengthen its military capabilities this year in Crimea, the Arctic and its westernmost region of Kaliningrad, RIA news agency quoted the head of the armed forces' general staff as saying on Tuesday.

President Vladimir Putin signed a new military doctrine in December, underlining the need to protect Russia's interests in the Arctic region. The new doctrine also identified NATO expansion as an external risk facing Russia. (Reporting by Polina Devitt)