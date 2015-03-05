(Removes erroneous reference to NATO naval exercises with
Russian ships in paragraph 8)
MOSCOW, March 5 Russia's Defence Ministry said
on Thursday that large-scale military exercises had started in
southern Russia and in disputed territories on Russia's borders.
The exercises involve over 2,000 anti-aircraft troops and
500 items of weaponry and will last until April 10, Interfax
news agency reported.
The Defence Ministry said the exercises were taking place in
Russia's Southern and North Caucasus Federal Districts, as well
as on Russian military bases in Armenia, the Georgian separatist
regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia and Ukraine's Crimea
region, which Moscow annexed last year.
They are likely to be viewed in the West as a show of force
as relations between Russia and the West are at their most
strained since the Cold War because of the Ukraine crisis.
Ukraine and the West accuse Russia of directing a separatist
assault in eastern Ukraine with its own troops and weapons.
Russia has repeatedly denied those accusations.
At a news conference in Moscow unrelated to the exercises,
Russian Deputy Defence Minister Anatoly Antonov said NATO
activities on Russia's borders far exceeded anything the Russian
military was undertaking.
"NATO states are using the situation in the south-east of
Ukraine as an excuse to ... move forward, closer to Russia's
borders," Interfax quoted Antonov as saying.
On Wednesday, a NATO flotilla arrived in the Black Sea to
train with ships from the Bulgarian, Romanian and Turkish
navies, the defence alliance said.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian
Lowe/Jeremy Gaunt)