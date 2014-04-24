(Refiles to correct transliteration of minister's surname)

MOSCOW, April 24 Russia's Natural Resources Minister said on Thursday that the door would be closed to foreign companies working in Russia if they decide to leave the country over Ukraine-related sanctions.

He also said that so far foreign companies had not signalled their desire to leave Russia, the world's top crude oil producer, over sanctions the West imposed after Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.

"It is obvious that they won't return in the near future if they sever investment agreements with us, I mean there are consequences as well," Sergei Donskoy told reporters.

"It is obvious that they won't return in the near future if they sever investment agreements with us, I mean there are consequences as well," Sergei Donskoy told reporters.

"Russia is one of the most promising countries in terms of hydrocarbons production. If some contracts are severed here, then, colleagues, you loose a serious lump of your future pie," the minister added.