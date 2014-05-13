MOSCOW May 13 Russia said on Tuesday new
European Union sanctions will hinder efforts to defuse the
crisis in Ukraine and urged the West to persuade Kiev to hold
discussions on the country's future structure before a May 25
presidential election.
The results of self-rule referendums in the eastern regions
of Donetsk and Luhansk "should be a clear signal to Kiev of the
depth of the crisis" in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry
said in a statement.
