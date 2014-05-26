MOSCOW May 26 Russia urged the Kiev government
to halt what it called a military operation against its own
people on Monday and called on the Organisation for Security and
Cooperation in Europe to investigate clashes with pro-Russian
separatists in the eastern city of Donetsk.
"We expect objective and comprehensive information about
this (the clashes in Donetsk) from representatives of the OSCE
and from the Kiev authorities - a halt to the military
operations against its own people," the Russian Foreign Ministry
said in a statement.
