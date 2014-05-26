(Adds comments by Russian foreign ministry.)
MOSCOW May 26 Russia urged the Ukraine
government to halt what it called a military operation against
its own people on Monday and called on the OSCE international
monitoring mission to investigate clashes with pro-Russian
separatists in the eastern city of Donetsk.
Ukraine launched air strikes and a paratrooper assault
against pro-Russian rebels who seized an airport on Monday, as
its newly elected leader rejected any talks with "terrorists".
"In connection with reports of armed clashes near Donetsk
that have led to casualties, we urgently appeal to the
leadership of the OSCE and its special monitoring mission in
Ukraine to provide detailed information on the events there,"
the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"We expect objective and comprehensive information about
this from representatives of the OSCE (Organisation for Security
and Cooperation in Europe) and from the Kiev authorities - a
halt to the military operations against its own people."
Echoing remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the
past few days, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow was
ready to work with Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine's next president.
But he warned the Kiev authorities not to step up armed
operations against separatists in the east.
