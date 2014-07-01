MOSCOW, July 1 Russia urged Kiev on Tuesday to end a military operation and revive a ceasefire in the east of Ukraine where the government is fighting a pro-Russian separatist rebellion.

"We demand that the Ukrainian authorities refrain from shelling civilian cities and villages in their own country, return to a real, not a fake, ceasefire to safeguard the lives of the people," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine's army launched air strikes and artillery assaults on the rebels on Tuesday, a military spokesman said, after President Petro Poroshenko said he would not renew the ceasefire that run out late on Monday. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper)