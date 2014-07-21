UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MOSCOW, July 21 Russia's Defence Ministry on Monday challenged accusations that pro-Russian separatists were responsible for shooting down a Malaysian airliner over east Ukraine and said Ukrainian warplanes had flown close to the aircraft.
The Defence Ministry also rejected accusations that Russia had supplied the separatist rebels with SA-11 Buk anti-aircraft missile systems, known as "Gadfly" in NATO, "or any other weapons." (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders