MOSCOW, July 21 Russia's Defence Ministry on Monday challenged accusations that pro-Russian separatists were responsible for shooting down a Malaysian airliner over east Ukraine and said Ukrainian warplanes had flown close to the aircraft.

The Defence Ministry also rejected accusations that Russia had supplied the separatist rebels with SA-11 Buk anti-aircraft missile systems, known as "Gadfly" in NATO, "or any other weapons." (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)