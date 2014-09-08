MOSCOW, Sept 8 Russia could build its own warships similar to France's Mistral helicopter carriers, the news agency RIA Novosti cited Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying on Monday.

French President Francois Hollande's office said on Wednesday that Paris would not deliver the first of the two Mistral helicopter carriers for now because of Moscow's actions in eastern Ukraine. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Thomas Grove)