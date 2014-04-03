MOSCOW, April 3 Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday said Russia wanted answers from NATO regarding the Western military alliance's activities in Eastern Europe.

"We have addressed questions to the North Atlantic military alliance. We are not only expecting answers, but answers that will be based fully on respect for the rules we agreed on," Lavrov told reports at a joint briefing with his Kazakh counterpart.

He said Russia had the right to move troops within its territory and that the forces currently near the border with Ukraine would return to their permanent bases after fulfilling military exercises.

