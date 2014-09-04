NEWPORT, Wales, Sept 4 Russia has several
thousand combat troops and hundreds of tanks and armoured
vehicles inside Ukraine, a NATO military officer said on
Thursday.
NATO had previously said that "well over 1,000" Russian
troops were operating inside Ukraine, marking a significant
escalation of Moscow's military involvement in the country.
"We are still seeing several thousand Russian combat troops
on the ground inside Ukraine, equipped with hundreds of tanks
and armoured vehicles, so (there is) no substantial change in
the disposition of Russian forces inside Ukraine," the NATO
officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters on the
sidelines of a NATO summit in Wales.
Around 20,000 Russian troops remain close to the Ukrainian
border, he said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft,; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)