VIENNA, Sept 18 Russia will not curb gas exports
to Europe this winter to prevent countries from re-exporting
supplies to Ukraine, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told an
Austrian newspaper.
"That is ruled out," he told Die Presse when asked in an
interview printed on Thursday whether Moscow would limit gas
exports to curb supplies to Ukraine, whose deliveries from
Russia have been cut off since mid-June in a row over prices.
Novak said he expected the oil price to firm to around $100
a barrel by the end of the year, adding it was "no tragedy" the
price was below that level now and he saw no objective reasons
for it to fall below $90.
