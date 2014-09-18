* Novak tells Die Presse gas supplies to Europe are reliable
* Denies Russia playing games with gas exports
* Sees no reasons for oil price to fall below $90
VIENNA, Sept 18 Russia will not curb gas exports
to Europe this winter to prevent countries from re-exporting
supplies to Ukraine, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told an
Austrian newspaper.
"That is ruled out," he told Die Presse when asked in an
interview printed on Thursday whether Moscow would limit gas
exports to curb supplies to Ukraine, whose deliveries from
Russia have been cut off since mid-June in a row over prices.
Novak said he expected the oil price to firm to around $100
a barrel by the end of the year, adding it was "no tragedy" the
price was below that level now and he saw no objective reasons
for it to fall below $90.
An oil price drop since July had to do with an economic
slowdown and speculative factors as well as increased output in
the United States thanks to shale oil exploitation, he said.
Novak saw Russian oil exports falling 4 to 4.5 percent this
year as more crude is processed domestically, but said more oil
would be available for export once refineries were modernised.
Russia's Gazprom said on Wednesday it is unable to
meet rising gas demand from Europe while it builds up stockpiles
ahead of winter, undermining the ability of Europe to supply
Ukraine with gas.
Slovakia, Poland, Romania and Austria have reported slight
falls in shipments in recent days from Russia, which is
embroiled in a row with the European Union over Ukraine.
Novak denied Russia was "playing games" with gas exports.
"More (gas) was ordered than normal in recent days and
Gazprom did not fully cover the higher demand," he was quoted as
saying, adding Gazprom had also filled up storage in Russia.
Novak said it was hard to tell on prospects for Russia,
Ukraine and the EU to strike a deal on restoring gas supply to
Ukraine, noting the situation was more difficult than early this
year.
"We hope reason prevails and there is a deal," he said.
Asked if Russia could turn off gas bound for western Europe
that transits Ukraine should Kiev tap into this flow, he said:
"This is not an issue for Gazprom. We want to supply Europe as
contractually agreed."
Pressed on what would happen should Ukraine divert transit
supplies, he said: "Then the question is how much comes out of
the pipelines in Europe beyond Ukraine. On very cold days all
the gas could be tapped and Europe would be without gas."
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Shadia Nasralla,; Editing by
Mark Potter and Michael Urquhart)