By Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, June 8 Russia has refused to sign off on
the U.N. nuclear watchdog's annual report because the document
lists a nuclear reactor near Crimea's Sevastopol as being in
Ukraine, two diplomats present at the meeting told Reuters on
Monday.
Russia annexed Crimea last year, but most countries still
consider it part of Ukraine. Monday's move by Russia is unlikely
to block the report, but raises serious questions about
jurisdiction in the contested area.
Ukraine protested against Russia's move at the International
Atomic Energy Agency's quarterly board of governors meeting, one
Western diplomat said.
Russia's envoy to the United Nations in Vienna later
confirmed that Moscow disputes the IAEA report.
"It contains information, which contradicts reality, that a
number of nuclear objects sitting on the territory of the
Russian Crimea fall under Ukraine," RIA news agency quoted
Vladimir Voronkov as saying.
"The Russian side stated clearly that after the
reunification of Crimea with Russia such statements run against
both common sense and international law."
At least eight other countries said they were unwilling to
accept Russia's refusal, citing a 2014 U.N. resolution
confirming the territorial integrity of Ukraine, according to
the second diplomat.
He added that Russia asked for its views to be reflected in
official records of the debate when the IAEA's annual report
processes further at the United Nations.
In Kiev, state-run EnergoAtom which looks after nuclear
power plants said it has told the IAEA that it cannot accept
responsibility for reactors in Crimea because it no longer has
access to them since the annexation by Russia.
Russia's energy ministry as well as the Rosatom state
nuclear energy corporation declined to comment.
