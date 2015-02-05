(Repeats with no change to text)
* Fears Moscow may be lowering nuclear threshold
* Defence ministers to discuss issue
* Russian patrols, exercises also spur concerns
BRUSSELS, Feb 4 Concern is growing in NATO over
Russia's nuclear strategy and indications that Russian military
planners may be lowering the threshold for using nuclear weapons
in any conflict, alliance diplomats say.
NATO officials have drawn up an analysis of Russian nuclear
strategy that will be discussed by alliance defence ministers at
a meeting in Brussels on Thursday.
The study comes amid high tension between NATO and Russia
over the Ukraine conflict and rising suspicions on both sides
that risk plunging Europe back into a Cold War-style
confrontation.
Western concerns have also been fuelled by increasingly
aggressive Russian air and sea patrolling close to NATO's
borders, such as two Russian "Bear" nuclear-capable bombers that
flew over the English Channel last week.
The threat of nuclear war that once hung over the world has
eased since the Cold War amid sharp reductions in warheads but
Russia and the United States, NATO's main military power,
retain massively destructive nuclear arsenals.
Russia's nuclear strategy appears to point to a lowering of
the threshold for using nuclear weapons in any conflict, NATO
diplomats say.
"What worries us most in this strategy is the modernisation
of the Russian nuclear forces, the increase in the level of
training of those forces and the possible combination between
conventional actions and the use of nuclear forces, including
possibly in the framework of a hybrid war," one diplomat said.
Russia's use of hybrid warfare in Ukraine, combining
elements such as unmarked soldiers, disinformation and cyber
attacks, has led NATO's military planners to review their
strategies for dealing with Russia.
All the NATO countries, except France which is not a member,
will meet on Thursday as part of NATO's Nuclear Planning Group,
which NATO officials describe as a routine meeting focusing on
the safety and effectiveness of NATO's nuclear deterrent.
IMPLICATIONS
But all 28 ministers, including U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel, will have a broader discussion of Russia's nuclear
strategy over lunch. No immediate action is expected from NATO's
side.
Ministers are likely to ask officials to look into the
implications of Russia's nuclear strategy for the alliance, and
only then could there be any consideration of whether any
changes were needed to NATO's nuclear posture.
At a time of heightened tension with the West, Russia has
not been shy about reasserting its status as a nuclear power.
President Vladimir Putin pointedly noted last August that
Russia was a leading nuclear power when he advised potential
enemies: "It's best not to mess with us."
A report by the U.S. Congressional Research Service last
year said Russia "seems to have increased its reliance on
nuclear weapons in its national security concept".
Russia has embarked on a multi-billion-dollar military
modernisation programme and Russia's top general, Valery
Gerasimov, said last week that support for Russia's strategic
nuclear forces combined with improvements in conventional forces
would ensure that the United States and NATO did not gain
military superiority.
He said the Russian military would receive more than 50 new
intercontinental nuclear missiles this year.
In December, Putin signed a new military doctrine, naming
NATO expansion as a key risk. Before the new doctrine was
agreed, there had been some calls from the military to restore
to the doctrine a line about the right to a first nuclear
strike.
DOCTRINE
This was not included in the new doctrine, however, which
says Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in
response to a nuclear strike or a conventional attack that
endangered the state's existence.
NATO's 2010 "strategic concept" says deterrence, "based on
an appropriate mix of nuclear and conventional capabilities,
remains a core element of our overall strategy."
Washington and Moscow have traded accusations that the other
has violated a Cold War-era arms control agreement.
The United States accuses Moscow of violating the 1987
Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty by testing a
ground-launched cruise missile. Russia argues that Washington's
use of drones and other intermediate-range arms amounts to a
violation of the treaty.
A senior NATO official said Russia's Zapad exercise in 2013
was "supposed to be a counter-terrorism exercise but it involved
the (simulated) use of nuclear weapons".
The Arms Control Association, a Washington-based advocacy
group, estimates Russia has about 1,512 strategic, or
long-range, nuclear warheads, a further 1,000 non-deployed
strategic warheads and about 2,000 tactical nuclear warheads.
Tactical nuclear weapons can include short-range missiles
and artillery shells, mines and bombs.
The United States had 4,804 nuclear warheads as of September
2013, including tactical, strategic, and non-deployed weapons,
according to ACA.
Among other NATO allies, France has fewer than 300
operational nuclear warheads and Britain has fewer than 160
deployed strategic warheads.
