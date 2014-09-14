* Latest sanctions major broadening of previous measures
By Olesya Astakhova, Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Sept 14 Fresh U.S. and EU sanctions
imposed on Moscow will bring an abrupt halt to exploration of
Russia's huge Arctic and shale oil reserves and complicate
financing of existing Russian projects from the Caspian Sea to
Iraq and Ghana.
On Friday, the United States imposed sanctions on Gazprom
, Gazprom Neft, Lukoil,
Surgutneftegas and Rosneft, banning Western
firms from supporting their activities in exploration or
production from deep water, Arctic offshore or shale projects.
The new measures, designed to put further pressure on
President Vladimir Putin over Russia's actions in Ukraine, are a
major broadening of the previous sanctions, which only banned
the export of high technology oil equipment into Russia.
Projects now in jeopardy include a landmark drilling
programme by U.S. giant Exxon Mobil in the Russian
Arctic that started in August as part of a joint venture with
the Kremlin's oil champion Rosneft.
Now this and dozens of other projects that Rosneft and
Gazprom Neft agreed with Exxon, Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell
, Norway's Statoil and Italian ENI
will have to be put on hold.
"Cutting off U.S. and E.U. sources of technology and
services and goods for those projects makes it impossible, or at
least extraordinarily difficult for these projects to
continue...There are not ready substitutes elsewhere," a senior
U.S. administration official told a briefing on Friday.
The companies will have 14 days to wind-down activities.
"There is no contract sanctity," the U.S. official said.
Russia, the world's second-largest oil exporter, is counting
on its Arctic and "tight" shale oil reserves to sustain
production at around 10.5 million barrels per day, amid
declining output at old West Siberian fields.
Valery Nesterov from Russian state bank Sberbank, which was
also sanctioned by the EU and the United States, foresaw
serious complications.
"What is really worrying are sanctions on tight oil. Russian
companies haven't invested enough in research and technology.
They were heavily relying on Western technologies and now it is
simply too late," he said.
BIGGER THAN SAUDI ARABIA
Key among Russian tight oil reserves are the Bazhenov
formations, which are located beneath existing mature west
Siberian fields.
They are estimated to contain as much as a trillion barrels
of oil - four times the reserves of Saudi Arabia.
Rosneft and Gazprom Neft are working on Bazhenov with Exxon
and Shell.
"When we learnt about the first sanctions we decided to
speed up work on all fronts to minimise the damage to the
company," said a Rosneft source.
Rosneft's chief Igor Sechin, a close ally of Putin, said
earlier this month the company had approved a programme to
replace all Western technology in the medium-term.
Spokesman Mikhail Leontiyev said Rosneft's lawyers were
studying the sanctions and their implications for joint Arctic
drilling with Exxon.
Rosneft has a total of 44 offshore deposits in the Arctic
and the Black Sea, with estimated reserves of 300 billion
barrels. It had planned to develop them with Exxon, ENI and
Statoil.
A Lukoil source said the new sanctions were a shock.
"We were really not expecting to end up on the sanctions
list," said a source at Lukoil, Russia's largest private oil
company.
NO CREDIT
Lukoil is the most active Russian company overseas and has
assets ranging from deep-water projects off Ghana to
shallow-water Caspian Sea activities and giant onshore
operations in Iraq. It was planning to drill for tight oil in
Siberia with French oil major Total.
U.S. administration officials said on Friday the new
measures were designed in such a way as to avoid affecting
conventional production or foreign projects by Russian
companies.
"Lukoil's operations in the U.S., like for instance their
filling stations, should not be affected," the senior U.S.
official said.
However, bankers and traders working with Lukoil said the
sanctions will further complicate the company's ability to raise
funds, including for its foreign projects like deep-water Ghana.
Lukoil was the last Russian oil firm to raise a big Western
loan - $1.5 billion including money from U.S. banks - but since
July, when Western sanctions were expanded, all lending to
Russian energy companies stopped.
"Once you are on the sanctions list, lending becomes close
to impossible," said a senior oil trader at a Western trading
house, who works with Russian oil firms.
U.S. administration officials said on Friday the new
sanctions will further hit the Russian economy on the brink of
recession and facing a 13-percent weakening of the rouble and
$100 billion in capital outflows so far this year.
If the energy companies turn to the central bank for
financing, that will only draw down on the state's resources,
the U.S. officials said.
Vitaly Kruykov, director of Russian think-tank Small
Lettres, said Russia - with forex reserves of $460 billion - had
enough internal resources to last a maximum of two years under
current sanctions.
"Then Russia will have to go to Asia for financing but God
knows what the cost of borrowing will be there. Asian lenders
will quickly raise rates," said Kruykov.
