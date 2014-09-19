MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russia's Natural Resources Minister Sergei Donskoi said on Friday that Russia was not planning to toughen restrictions on foreign oil and gas firms working in the country in response to Western sanctions, RIA news agency reported.

Foreign oil majors with projects and joint ventures in Russia include BP, Exxon Mobil and Total . For a factbox on EU and U.S. players in the Russian energy sector, see: (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)