MOSCOW, Sept 26 While most Russian oil tycoons
and Kremlin energy officials are calculating billions of losses
that could result from Western sanctions, one of them is
counting his blessings.
Vladimir Bogdanov's Surgutneftegas has no Western
debts, no foreign partners on its huge Siberian fields and uses
no Western drilling technology, making it virtually immune to
sanctions imposed on Russia to try and persuade it to change
course over Ukraine.
Bogdanov, 63, has been running Russia's third largest oil
producer since 1984 and has been repeatedly described as a
'dinosaur' by his rivals, who embraced Western technology, loans
and accounting rules.
But in today's Russia it could be a winning strategy as the
country run by President Vladimir Putin drifts towards increased
isolation from the West.
The United States and the European Union have imposed
wide-ranging sanctions on Russia, including on the energy and
military sectors, dozens of state officials and businessmen
close to Putin to punish the Kremlin for its incursion in
Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea.
"Regarding the ban on foreign companies and technologies, I
would suggest you take Surgut as an example," Russian Energy
Minister Alexander Novak, told reporters last week.
"Today, this company uses Russian contractors, Russian
equipment and is not dependent in any way on Western service
companies. De facto, those sanctions are irrelevant for Surgut."
A spokesman for Surgutneftegas declined to comment on the
story and said that Bogdanov also had no comment.
Named after the Siberian city of Surgut, where it employs a
third of the 300,000 inhabitants, Surgut pumps a steady 1.2
million barrels per day or 12 percent of production of the
world's second largest oil-exporting country.
Over the past decade, the company has been so profitable it
has an estimated $35 billion in Russian bank deposits and has
spent little on acquisitions.
"Only Father Frost can have impact on our jobs in Siberia,
not sanctions," media-shy Bogdanov said earlier this year.
The United States put Surgut as well as Lukoil, Novatek and
state firms Gazprom, Gazprom Neft and Rosneft on the sanctions
list in September, effectively freezing access to foreign
technology and banning Western firms from cooperating in Arctic,
shale and deep-water drilling.
"Surgut relies almost fully on its in-house drilling
servicing arm and has pioneer status in tight oil development.
The latest sanctions could possibly impact its tight oil output,
but, given the marginal scale of these operations, it would be
rather mediocre," said Alfa Bank analyst Alexander Kornilov.
Surgut, which sells its oil to thousands of clients in
Russia and trades with major European companies such as Eni
and Total posted a net profit of $4 billion
in the first half of this year down 20 percent from record
numbers last year due to higher expenses.
The political crisis over Ukraine has hurt the Russian
rouble and the economy and Surgut will likely benefit from
selling oil abroad in dollars. Its share price in rouble has
barely changed since the beginning of the year, outperforming
its peers and the broader Russia index, although in
dollar terms it has weakened.
OWNERSHIP UNCLEAR
Surgut was privatised in the early 1990s and its exact
ownership structure is difficult to pin down.
Bogdanov, who now owns 0.3 percent in Surgut, has said
repeatedly that company documents show it is owned by over
33,800 shareholders, including employees - a rare arrangement in
Russia, where the economy is dominated by state giants and
oligarchs.
Some 40 percent of Surgut was sold to the firm's pension
fund during the first privatisation wave in 1995. The pension
fund no longer holds such a large stake, according to company
disclosures.
By early 2000, the firm was entirely privatised resulting in
38 percent of shares being freely traded while about 62 percent
was held by the pension fund and dozens of other affiliates with
cross-ownership.
Several investors including Bill Browder, chief executive
and co-founder of Hermitage Capital, once the biggest foreign
funds in Russia and a former minority shareholder in Surgut,
tried to find out how the ownership structure worked.
"I was expelled from Russia approximately a week before a
constitutional court hearing about the cancellation of treasury
shares at Surgut that we initiated. Many people attributed my
expulsion to our activism," said Browder, who was denied Russian
entry in 2006 and later accused of tax evasion.
"Nearly a decade later the situation is just as vague and
untransparent as it was then," said Browder.
Born in Siberia, Bogdanov began his career as an
assistant-driller and by 33 he was already in charge of Surgut.
During the chaotic privatisations of the 1990s, Russia sold
off over a half of the Soviet Union's oil industry, including
the biggest Siberian units - Surgut, Lukoil and Yukos.
Vagit Alekperov and financier Mikhail Khodorkovsky bought
the largest chunks of Lukoil and Yukos respectively and
implemented Western practices at their firms.
Khodorkovsky was later jailed for tax evasion and Yukos was
nationalised in what Khodorkovsky said was a Kremlin revenge for
his political ambitions.
Alekperov stayed out of politics but embarked on a major
buying spree, adding U.S. filling stations and refineries in
Europe to his portfolio.
By contrast, Bogdanov keeps a low profile, living a modest
lifestyle, only recently moving to a house from a flat near his
office. Forbes estimates his wealth at $2.6 billion but he has
repeatedly denied being wealthy.
He holidays in Russia and sometimes in the Czech spa resort
of Karlovy Vary - away from the glitz of the French coast or ski
resorts that are so popular with his peers.
ST PETERSBURG LINK
He has also stayed out of politics and expansion - his
company's only major asset outside Siberia is the Kirishi
refinery near St Petersburg.
It is the St Petersburg connection which Putin's critics say
is a sign of possible business connections between Bogdanov and
the Kremlin. Putin denies having any business interests.
When Putin was deputy mayor of St Petersburg in the 1990s,
Kirishi exported large amounts of refined products via a trading
house which belonged to Putin's friend Gennady Timchenko.
The U.S. Treasury said this year that "Timchenko activities
in the energy sector have been directly linked to Putin". It
gave no details but put Timchenko on the sanction list.
Putin has said he never helped Timchenko build his business
empire.
Timchenko's name became known to the public for the first
time in 2004, when politician Ivan Rybkin said Putin was
Russia's richest man and Surgut was indirectly controlled by
Putin and Timchenko. Rybkin did not present any evidence.
In 2008, Boris Nemtsov and Vladimir Milov, once government
members who later joined the opposition, also asked Surgut to
reveal its ownership structure as part of their report about
friends of Putin, who became billionaires during his rule.
Putin and Timchenko have repeatedly denied having any
involvement in Surgut.
"Of course not," said Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov when
asked this week if Putin had interest in Surgut.
A spokesman for Timchenko's holding company Volga Group
said: "Gennady Timchenko and Volga Group are not shareholders in
Surgut and have no business links with the company."
