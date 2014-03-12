Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
MOSCOW, March 12 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday discussed the crisis in Ukraine with Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter whose country chairs the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Kremlin said.
Putin and Burkhalter "discussed the capabilities of the OSCE in the context of fostering a resolution of the crisis," the Kremlin statement said. It gave no details and said nothing about any agreement.
Talk of a mediation role for the OSCE has come to little. Burkhalter said on Tuesday the group would not send a mission to monitor a referendum in Crimea over whether the Ukrainian region should join Russia, warning the plebiscite would be illegal.

LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.