MOSCOW, July 14 Russia has invited monitors from the OSCE European security and rights body to two of its border crossings with Ukraine as a sign of goodwill, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

"In connection to the worsening situation in the region where Kiev is carrying out its military operation in the southeast of Ukraine, the Russian side, in the order of goodwill and without waiting for a ceasefire is inviting OSCE observers to check points... on the Russian-Ukrainian border," the Foreign Ministry said in statement.

(Reporting by Thomas Grove)