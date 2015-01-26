MOSCOW Jan 26 Any attempt to increase economic pressure on Russia over violence in Ukraine is "absolutely destructive, unjustifiable and ultimately short-sighted", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Monday.

"Instead of increasing pressure on those who refuse to engage in dialogue to resolve the conflict peacefully, we see renewed talks about blackmailing Russia economically," RIA news agency quoted Peskov as saying. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)