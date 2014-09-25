(For other news from Reuters Russia Investment Summit, click here)
By Svetlana Burmistrova and Olesya Astakhova
MOSCOW, Sept 25 Russian pipemakers are
benefiting from the standoff between Russia and the West,
receiving multi-billion-rouble orders as work on new pipelines
to Europe and Asia is fast-tracked, the owner of trading firm
PIT told Reuters.
Gazprom has accelerated work on the South Stream
natural gas pipeline, which will carry gas to Europe bypassing
crisis-hit Ukraine, while work has begun on the "Power of
Siberia" pipeline to China - the result of Russia's pivot
towards Asia as relations with the West have cooled.
Russian steel pipe producers including Severstal
and ChelPipe, which together spent around $12 billion
on new capacity in 2000-2012, now stand to reap the reward at a
time many other firms are struggling with a tough business
climate and an economy at near-standstill.
"This is the only industry that is on the rise. We see a
sharp increase in supplies in 2015 and 2016. Profit will rise
... Indirectly, this is a result of the sanctions," Pipe
Innovation Technologies' (PIT) Ivan Shabalov told the Reuters
Russia Investment Summit.
Shabalov said demand from Gazprom for large-diameter pipe
(LDP) would be 1.2 million tonnes this year, while in 2015-16
this would grow to 2 million tonnes per year - good news for the
pipemakers, whose LDP capacity has been underutilised at about
36 percent this year.
South Stream, which will cost an estimated $40 billion, is
designed to carry Russian gas to the centre of Europe. The
project has yet to be approved by the European Union, which is
trying to become less dependent on Russian gas, but the Russian
side is confident it will go ahead.
"It (the project) has been frozen because of politics, but
at the moment Europe does not have viable alternatives,"
Shabalov said.
Around half of Russian gas exports to Europe flow via
Ukraine, and months of conflict and a fragile ceasefire have
spurred work on gas projects such as South Stream, whose routes
to Europe bypass the country.
While Shabalov did not discuss the value of potential deals,
in July a tender for pipe supplies to one stretch of the
Southern Corridor link to South Stream was worth $1 billion.
Following Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea in March
and Western sanctions in response, Moscow embarked on a
strategic shift towards Asia, signing trade and business
agreements, including a 30-year gas supply deal with China.
Construction of the giant "Power of Siberia" pipeline, which
will start shipping $400 billion worth of gas to China by 2019,
began in September, and only Russian firms are likely to
participate, Shabalov said.
"Foreign suppliers will not be involved in the Power of
Siberia," he said, adding that ChelPipe would have a logistical
advantage over other Russian firms in supply terms. ChelPipe's
production is particularly focused on LDP.
Infrastructure spending on the project is expected to be
over 770 billion roubles ($20 billion).
BAD ATMOSPHERE
While a boon to Russian pipemakers, worsening relations
between Russia and the West are not good news for business in
general, Shabalov said.
"I don't believe those people who talk about the sanctions'
positive effect on internal development. If someone can only
grow under sanctions, it's not good. There's a bad atmosphere,"
he said.
"Taxes are changing, credit provision and state bank support
are being discussed, tariff policies are being revised. We've
crossed into a period of instability. Companies do not know what
to budget for next year. In business you need to be able to look
ahead and at the moment nobody knows what tomorrow will bring."
As credit conditions worsen, pipemakers are optimising costs
and building contingency plans in case further sanctions impact
their supply chain, Shabalov said.
"There are many ways to avoid sanctions, for example by
buying the same items, but in different countries. Of course
this leads to a certain increase in costs and possible questions
about quality," he said.
Russia's top steel pipemakers are TMK, United
Metallurgical Company (OMK), Severstal and ChelPipe.
(Additional reporting by Timothy Heritage and Alessandra
Prentice; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Elizabeth
Piper and Mark Potter)