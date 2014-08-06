MOSCOW Aug 6 Russia's Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS) will ban the U.S. poultry imports as part of President Vladimir Putin's order to prepare a list of food import bans, VPSS spokesman Alexei Alekseenko said.

He declined to say what other products would be banned in the list, but said that the ban on the U.S. and EU food imports will "be quite substantial". (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by David Evans)