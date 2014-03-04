* Professor says he was told to quit or be fired
* Likened Russia's actions to Nazi annexation of Austria
* Russia bristles at any comparison to Nazi Germany
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, March 4 A Russian philosophy professor
says he is being forced from his job at a prestigious state
university after comparing Moscow's actions in Ukraine with Nazi
Germany's annexation of Austria in 1938.
In an opinion article published on the daily Vedomosti's
website on Saturday, Andrei Zubov said Russia was on the verge
of war and added: "We must not behave the way Germans once
behaved, based on the promises of Goebbels and Hitler."
By Tuesday, he told the internet news site slon.ru that he
had received an ultimatum from the Moscow State Institute of
International Relations (MGIMO): "I was told that I either write
my own resignation or wait to be fired."
"I responded that I would not write anything; let them fire
me if they want," Zubov was quoted as saying. He said he had
been summoned to see a superior on Wednesday and believed it was
about the article.
Officials at MGIMO could not be reached for comment on
Tuesday evening.
Zubov's article echoed concerns aired by liberals and
critics of the Kremlin over what they say is aggression toward
Ukraine, where Russian forces have taken control of Crimea, a
Black Sea region where ethnic Russians make up a majority of the
population.
Russia's parliament on Saturday gave President Vladimir
Putin permission to send the armed forces into Ukraine at will.
Russian police detained dozens of protesters outside the
Defence Ministry in Moscow on Tuesday, activists said.
Crimea's pro-Russian government plans to hold a referendum
on its status on March 30 and lawmakers in Moscow have submitted
a bill that would make it easier for Russia to acquire new
lands, raising the prospect of a bid to bring Crimea into
Russia.
"This has all happened before. Austria. Early March, 1938.
The Nazis want to build up their Reich at the expense of another
state," Zubov wrote.
Many Russians including Putin view victory in World War Two
as their country's proudest moment of the 20th century, and the
government bristles at any comparison of the Soviet Union or
Russia with Hitler's Germany.
The pro-Putin ruling party sharply criticised a satirist who
drew a comparison between last month's Sochi Winter Olympics and
the 1936 Berlin Games, which Adolf Hitler used to help entrench
his power and offer a rosy picture of Nazi Germany.
Dozhd (TV Rain), a television station that has often given a
platform to critics of the Kremlin, was dropped by TV providers
after asking on its website if Leningrad should have been given
up to save lives when Nazi Germany was besieging it in World War
Two.
The comparison between Ukraine and Austria carries
additional resonance because Russian officials have likened
militant Ukrainian groups involved in protests that ousted
President Viktor Yanukovich to Nazis, and to Ukrainians who
aided the Nazis during the war.
Zubov, who has taught at MGIMO sine 2001, told the Russian
magazine Novoye Vremya (New Times) that he did not want to lose
his job.
"I am afraid, but there are situations in which you have to
act, regardless of your own fear," he said.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)