MOSCOW, July 4 Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on Friday it had protested to Russia over "gross, systematic violations" of Ukrainian airspace and demanded they stop immediately.

The ministry said three helicopters bearing the markings of the Russian armed forces had violated Ukrainian airspace several times on July 3.

"The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine sent a note to the Russian side protesting over grave, systematic violations of Ukrainian airspace by the Russian side," said a statement on the ministry's website.

