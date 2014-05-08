MOSCOW May 8 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the Ukrainian crisis was an effect of "irresponsible politics" and that an equal dialogue between Kiev and separatists in the south-east of the country was key to easing tensions.

"The example of our neighbour, our brotherly Ukraine, vividly shows that irresponsible politics cause multiple troubles and losses," Putin said at the Kremlin.

