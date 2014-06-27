MOSCOW, June 27 Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Friday for a long-term ceasefire in Ukraine to allow talks between representatives of Kiev and eastern regions where rebels are waging an armed insurgency.

Putin also said during a diplomatic ceremony in the Kremlin that violence has forced tens of thousands of Ukrainians to seek refuge, including in Russia.

