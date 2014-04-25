(Repeats with no changes to text)

MOSCOW, April 25 Russia's President Vladimir Putin warned Ukraine on Friday that any break in cooperation with Moscow could be "critical" for the Ukrainian defence industry, Interfax news agency reported.

Putin also told a state meeting on Russia's defence industry that Moscow should boost the production of anti-missile and anti-aircraft systems it exports, including the S-300, RIA said.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Nigel Stephenson)