BUDAPEST Feb 2 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused Kiev of provoking this week's flare up in fighting in eastern Ukraine, saying it was a ploy to win the support of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Putin was speaking to reporters during a visit to the Hungarian capital. Kiev has blamed pro-Moscow rebel forces for the outbreak of violence.

