EXCLUSIVE-Libya's NOC says expects to regain Es Sider, Ras Lanuf oil ports
* Says Petroleum Facilities Guard should be placed under NOC (Adds update on production, Sanalla comment on NOC unification)
MOSCOW, March 21 Moscow will respond in kind to the latest round of U.S. sanctions against over moves to bring Ukraine's Crimea region into Russia, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said on Friday.
"We will respond every time," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "We have responded to the first sanctions. Now we will also react to these, of course. They will not remain without a response."
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Steve Gutterman)
* Says Petroleum Facilities Guard should be placed under NOC (Adds update on production, Sanalla comment on NOC unification)
KIEV, March 19 The International Monetary Fund has postponed a decision to disburse more aid to Ukraine in order to assess the impact of an economic blockade Kiev imposed on separatist-held territory, the IMF and Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday.
DUBAI, March 19 A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen called on Sunday for the United Nations to place a strategic port under its supervision after a helicopter attack on a boatload of Somali refugees left 42 dead.