MOSCOW, March 21 Moscow will respond in kind to the latest round of U.S. sanctions against over moves to bring Ukraine's Crimea region into Russia, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said on Friday.

"We will respond every time," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "We have responded to the first sanctions. Now we will also react to these, of course. They will not remain without a response."

(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Steve Gutterman)