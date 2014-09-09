* Sanctions hitting all credit lines
* Rosneft having to cut staff and sell prized field to China
* Needs huge spend on new fields, modernising old refineries
* Can tap Russia state resources, Chinese credit
* But access to Western technology - cut off - is vital
By Dmitry Zhdannikov, Vladimir Soldatkin and Katya Golubkova
LONDON/MOSCOW, Sept 9 The Kremlin's prized oil
firm Rosneft is cutting staff and production and selling stakes
in Siberian fields in the strongest evidence to date that
Western sanctions are hurting what was the world's fastest
growing oil firm in recent years.
The sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and
Europe in response to its military action in Ukraine have cut
Rosneft's access to Western financing and technology,
complicating the servicing of its $55 billion debt and closing
the way to cutting-edge industrial science it needs to keep
developing its energy resources.
Few doubt that Rosneft will be able to withstand the
pressure medium-term - its earnings amount to $30 billion a year
and billions more are still available via Chinese credit lines
and Russian state coffers in case of emergency.
But the world's biggest listed oil producer - which produces
more oil than OPEC members Iraq or Iran - faces unprecedented
challenges to its long-term expansion and modernization plans.
Last week Rosneft said it would cut staff to reduce costs:
Kommersant business daily said Rosneft's Moscow headquarters
would see cuts of up to 25 percent from the current 4,000.
These would be the first significant job losses at a company
that swelled via the acquisition of rivals such as YUKOS, pushed
into bankruptcy some ten years ago by the government of
President Vladimir Putin.
Since then Rosneft's output has risen 10-fold to exceed 4
million barrels per day or four percent of global supply. But
last week it reported a 1.3 percent production drop in August,
as production in West Siberia regions declines.
The firm, which alongside gas monopoly Gazprom is
a top contributor to the Russian budget, needs to invest heavily
to bring new east Siberian fields online - a costly endeavour
now made more difficult by the sanctions squeeze.
In a sign of the challenge such a project now presents,
Putin said last week Rosneft would welcome China buying a stake
in the prized Siberian Vankor field. It was a major about-turn
given the Kremlin's long resistance to allowing its powerful
neighbour access to such deposits.
"Rosneft's decision to offer China a stake in the mega
Vankor oil field in East Siberia signals that Moscow's
bargaining position has been further weakened by sanctions and
that it needs the capital infusion," said Emily Stromquist,
analyst at Eurasia.
"CREDIT STOPPED"
Rosneft needs to invest more than $21 billion annually until
2017 to launch new fields and upgrade refineries.
It also needs to repay $12 billion by year-end and another
$17 billion next year, after it borrowed heavily to buy rival
TNK-BP for $55 billion last year - a deal that included BP
taking a 20 percent stake in Rosneft.
Rosneft should be able to access some of the money it needs
from short-term credit lines via Western banks as the United
States sanctions only prohibits them from providing loans with
maturity longer than 90 days.
But with the European Union expected to impose similar
lending bans soon, Rosneft boss Igor Sechin under personal
sanctions owing to his closeness to Putin and any resolution to
the Ukraine crisis a long way off, all Western lending to
Rosneft has in fact stopped, finance and industry insiders say.
"The credit has stopped. All conversation has become purely
theoretical. People fear everything is following the patterns of
the Iranian (sanctions) scenario when credit and then oil flows
were getting progressively hurt," said an executive with a
Western trading house and a major buyer of oil from Rosneft.
Over the past year, BP and trading houses Vitol, Glencore
and Trafigura provided Rosneft with $20 billion worth
of loans syndicated by banks and guaranteed by oil exports.
But Rosneft's attempts to borrow more from them in recent
months have stalled or been drastically curtailed because the
banks refused to syndicate new deals.
Rosneft CEO Sechin was forced to ask for $40 billion in
state help from one of Russia's sovereign wealth funds and Prime
Minister Dmitry Medvedev said the company could get it.
"The company needs to maintain its production levels,
because Rosneft is a major source of tax revenue," Medvedev told
Vedomosti business daily on Monday. "As such, we should help it
maintain its level of investment".
A Rosneft source told Reuters the company had no plans to
borrow for the next 12-18 months and that credit lines offered
by China's state oil firm CNPC meant the company had enough
liquidity to see it through.
"We are planning to cut debt further without reducing capex.
We need to maintain huge investments to launch new East Siberian
fields. After 2017 capex will drop," the source said.
MONEY BUT NO KNOW-HOW
Though the Russian state and Chinese allies may keep money
flowing to Rosneft, they cannot supply vital technology.
Rosneft said last week it planned to replace all equipment
and technology imports from the West as the U.S. and EU
sanctions halted all trade with the firms upon which it usually
relies for such essentials.
In the meantime however it will struggle to find what it
needs to develop shale and deep water Arctic oil because Russia
has made little progress in building its own services sector.
Just last May, Energy Minister Alexander Novak asked Putin
to boost funding of domestic equipment producers because a
quarter of all equipment used in oil output enhancement was
imported.
Russia is particularly dependent on the West for catalysts,
refining equipment and gas turbine parts, meaning complicated
refinery modernisation works are seen almost impossible to
achieve without the access to Western know-how.
Rosneft plans to launch 10 new fields by 2020 in a bid to
increase its combined oil and gas output by a third to 6.4
million barrels of oil equivalent per day. That plan looks set
to be severely tested.
"Rosneft has a lot of cash. Its problems are long-term and
strategic," said a source at a Western bank that includes
Rosneft among its clients. "Its growth model is challenged."
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Sophie Walker)