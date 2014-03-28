MOSCOW, March 28 Russia has retaliated against expanded sanctions imposed by Western states over its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region, state-run news agencies cited the Foreign Ministry as saying on Friday.

The United States and European Union have imposed visa bans and asset freezes on several Russian officials and lawmakers in an effort to punish Moscow for what Western governments say is the illegal seizure of Crimea, warning President Vladimir Putin against aggressive actions.

(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by John Stonestreet)