MOSCOW Aug 19 Russia is working on possible additional retaliatory measures in case Western nations impose new sanctions, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Various options are being worked out. We have repeatedly said that Russia is not an advocate of the sanctions rhetoric and did not initiate it. But in the event that our partners continue the unconstructive and even destructive practices, additional measures are being worked out," Peskov said.

He said the scope of further Russia sanctions would depend on the type of measures that Western nations may adopt in the future. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)