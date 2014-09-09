MOSCOW, Sept 9 Russia has supported and will continue to support domestic companies under Western sanctions irrespective of their ownership structure, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"This is the government's responsibility - to protect Russian business if it is facing unfair and unlawful actions by foreign states or foreign companies," Medvedev was quoted by news agencies as telling Novatek CEO and co-owner Leonid Mikhelson.

Novatek and its other co-owner, Gennady Timchenko, are under U.S. sanctions. Novatek leads the Yamal-LNG project with estimated costs of $27 billion. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)