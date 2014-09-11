(Adds further details, comments)

MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russia's response to Western sanctions may include caps on used car imports and other consumer goods, but Moscow hopes that commonsense will prevail in the West, RIA news agency cited a Kremlin official as saying on Thursday.

European leaders agreed to push ahead with a package of sanctions against Russia by the end of the week in response to Moscow's policy on Ukraine.

"We have a number of non-agricultural products where our partners, primarily European, are more dependent on Russia than Russia on them," Kremlin economic aide Andrei Belousov was quoted as saying.

"This applies, for example, to (caps on) car imports, mainly used cars and on certain light industry goods, not all, but certain types of textiles."

Belousov also said the government would support companies hit by sanctions. "We are working on support methods," he said. "It will certainly be provided."

Russia has moved to protect its economy after the European Union and the United States imposed sanctions on officials, banks and companies over Moscow's support of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow denies any involvement in eastern Ukraine.

In August, Kremlin banned food imports worth about $9 billion from the European Union, the United States, Canada, Australia and Norway, its strongest response to the sanctions so far.

Belousov said he hoped Moscow would not be forced to act.

"I hope commonsense will prevail and we will not have to introduce those measures," he said. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Additional reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Elizabeth Piper)