(Adds further details, comments)
MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russia's response to Western
sanctions may include caps on used car imports and other
consumer goods, but Moscow hopes that commonsense will prevail
in the West, RIA news agency cited a Kremlin official as saying
on Thursday.
European leaders agreed to push ahead with a package of
sanctions against Russia by the end of the week in response to
Moscow's policy on Ukraine.
"We have a number of non-agricultural products where our
partners, primarily European, are more dependent on Russia than
Russia on them," Kremlin economic aide Andrei Belousov was
quoted as saying.
"This applies, for example, to (caps on) car imports, mainly
used cars and on certain light industry goods, not all, but
certain types of textiles."
Belousov also said the government would support companies
hit by sanctions. "We are working on support methods," he said.
"It will certainly be provided."
Russia has moved to protect its economy after the European
Union and the United States imposed sanctions on officials,
banks and companies over Moscow's support of pro-Russian
separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Moscow denies any involvement in eastern Ukraine.
In August, Kremlin banned food imports worth about $9
billion from the European Union, the United States, Canada,
Australia and Norway, its strongest response to the sanctions so
far.
Belousov said he hoped Moscow would not be forced to act.
"I hope commonsense will prevail and we will not have to
introduce those measures," he said.
(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Additional reporting by Polina
Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Elizabeth Piper)