MOSCOW, March 5 Russian lawmakers are working on
a draft law to allow the confiscation of property, assets and
accounts of European or U.S. companies if sanctions are imposed
on Russia over Ukraine, RIA news agency said on Wednesday.
RIA quoted Andrei Klishas, head of the constitutional
legislation committee in the upper parliament house, as saying
the bill "would offer the president and government opportunities
to defend our sovereignty from threats".
He added that lawyers were examining whether the
confiscation of foreign companies' assets, property and accounts
would comply with the Russian constitution but said such steps
would "clearly be in line with European standards".