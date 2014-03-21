MOSCOW, March 21 Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Friday he expected no big immediate impact from sanctions announced by the West on Russia's financial sector over the Crimea crisis.

"For now, I see no severe consequences for the financial sector," Moiseev told journalists on the sidelines of a business conference.

The United States imposed a second wave of sanctions on Moscow on Thursday and the European Union was also expected to announce measures over Russia's moves to annex Ukraine's Crimea region..

