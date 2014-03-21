MOSCOW, March 21 Russia is considering a "mirror response" to sanctions imposed by the West over the Crimea crisis, Russia's state-run RIA news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin as saying on Friday.

"There is such a thing as 'reciprocity' in English and in Russian it is a 'mirror response'," Karasin said. "It should be comparable, and I will not deny that we are thinking about it."

