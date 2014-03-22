MOSCOW, March 22 The Russian Foreign Ministry
said on Saturday sanctions imposed by the European Union on 12
Russians and Ukrainians on Friday over Crimea were "divorced
from reality".
"It's a pity that the European Council made a decision that
is divorced from reality," the ministry's spokesman Alexander
said in a statement on the ministry's website.
In a separate statement, the ministry said Moscow hoped the
decision to send to Ukraine a monitoring mission of the
Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe would help
resolve what it called an "internal Ukrainian crisis".
