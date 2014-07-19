REUTERS INSIDER LIVE-Watch BOJ governor's press conference (Japanese only)
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda delivers his post-policy meeting press conference. Japanese language only.
MOSCOW, July 19 Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday Moscow would retaliate to the United States' most recent sanctions over Ukraine by denying entry to several U.S. citizens.
"Retaliatory measures definitely will be taken. First of all, a similar number of Americans will be prohibited from entering (Russia)," the ministry's spokesman Alexander Lukashevich was quoted in a ministry statement as saying. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda delivers his post-policy meeting press conference. Japanese language only.
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese government bonds firmed on Thursday after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady, with JGBs tracking gains in U.S. Treasuries when the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates as expected but did not signal any changes to its outlook.
* Dollar lower across the board in Asia, weakness could be lengthy