MOSCOW, July 19 Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday Moscow would retaliate to the United States' most recent sanctions over Ukraine by denying entry to several U.S. citizens.

"Retaliatory measures definitely will be taken. First of all, a similar number of Americans will be prohibited from entering (Russia)," the ministry's spokesman Alexander Lukashevich was quoted in a ministry statement as saying. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)