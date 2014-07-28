MOSCOW, July 28 Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union on Russian officials and companies would not achieve their goal and only make Russia more economically independent.

"(Sanctions) simply cannot achieve (their aim) ... I assure you, we will overcome any difficulties that may arise in certain areas of the economy, and maybe we will become more independent and more confident in our own strength," he told a news conference. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Thomas Grove, editing by Elizabeth Piper)