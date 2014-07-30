MOSCOW, July 30 The Russian Central Bank said on Wednesday it was ready to provide banks hit by Western sanctions with liquidity through existing instruments if they face additional risks.

"If additional risk factors emerge, the Central Bank is ready to provide liquidity through existing instruments," the Central Bank told Reuters in response to a request for comment.

The bank added that banks hit by Western sanctions, which include Russia's second-largest bank VTB, can cope with any problems on their own and have sufficient capital. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)