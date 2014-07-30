MOSCOW, July 30 Russia called new U.S. sanctions
"destructive and short-sighted" on Wednesday and said they would
only aggravate ties between Russia and the United States,
already at their lowest point since the end of the Cold War over
the Ukraine crisis.
"Such decisions by Washington can bring nothing but further
aggravation of U.S.-Russia relations and create an utterly
unfavourable environment in international affairs, where the
cooperation between our states often plays a decisive role,"
Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"The de-facto losses from this destructive and short-sighted
policy will be quite tangible for Washington."
(Reporting by Thomas Grove, editing by Elizabeth Piper)