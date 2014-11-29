MOSCOW Nov 29 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Meshkov urged the European Union to lift sanctions against Moscow over the Ukrainian conflict, promising to waive its counter-measures, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday.

"We don't expect anything from our European partners. The only thing we expect is for them to leave the meaningless sanctions spiral and move on to the path of lifting the sanctions and dropping the blacklists. This, in its turn, would allow us to drop our lists," Meshkov was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)