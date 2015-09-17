MOSCOW, Sept 17 Ukraine's decision to sanction many media representatives is totally unacceptable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The fact that there are many representatives of the media on these lists is of course totally unacceptable," Peskov told journalists on a call. "It does not correspond with the principles of freedom ... We very strongly condemn this decision."

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Jack Stubbs, editing by Jason Bush)