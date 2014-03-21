MOSCOW, March 21 President Vladimir Putin discussed international sanctions imposed on Russia over the Crimea crisis with senior security officials on Friday, Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

"The issue of sanctions was addressed" at a meeting of Putin's presidential Security Council, Peskov was quoted as saying. He said the council also discussed the situation in Ukraine and cooperation with international organisations. He gave no details of the discussions on the sanctions. (Writing by Steve Gutterman)