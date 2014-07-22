UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MOSCOW, July 22 A top security aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday of being henchman who were taking orders from the West.
"The West's henchman came to power (in February) and have now, in my opinion, lost some of their sovereignty, independence in decision-making and are acting under orders," Nikolai Patrushev told Putin. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Wrting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders