MOSCOW, July 22 A top security aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday of being henchman who were taking orders from the West.

"The West's henchman came to power (in February) and have now, in my opinion, lost some of their sovereignty, independence in decision-making and are acting under orders," Nikolai Patrushev told Putin. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Wrting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)